Covid-19 recoveries in India cross 32 lakh, fatality rate drops to 1.7 per cent

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Press Trust of India

Commuters wearing face masks walk at a Delhi metro train station, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Covid-19 recovery rate in India has risen to 77.31 per cent with 69,564 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours pushing the total number of recoveries to 32.5 lakh, the health ministry said on Monday.

The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.7 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry, five states are contributing 60 per cent of the total cases with Maharashtra at the top accounting for 21.6 per cent cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 11.8 per cent, Tamil Nadu 11 per cent, Karnataka 9.5 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 6.3 per cent.

Maharashtra also contributed 26.76 per cent of the active cases in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh 11.30 per cent, Karnataka 11.25 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 6.98 per cent and Tamil Nadu 5.83 per cent.

These five states combined presently contribute 62 per cent of total active cases, the ministry said.

“On a continuous upward trajectory, India’s total recovered cases have crossed 32.5 lakh today, with 69,564 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. This has resulted in the recovery rate touching 77.31 per cent,” it said in a statement.

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest recoveries at 11,915. Karnataka and Maharashtra saw 9,575 and 7,826 recoveries respectively. Tamil Nadu witnessed 5,820 people recuperating from the disease and Uttar Pradesh 4,779 recoveries during the same period, it said.

“These five states together contributed 57 per cent of the recoveries in the last 24 hours,” the health ministry said.

It said various calibrated and focussed actions undertaken within the umbrella strategy of ‘test, track and treat’ have enabled early identification of cases through aggressive and wide-scale testing.

“Better ambulance services and seamless point-to-point management of patients to facilitate their timely hospitalisation before their health deteriorates has led to a high number of Covid-19 patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals,” the ministry said.

It further said supervised isolation in homes and facility settings, following effective standard of care protocol, have hugely aided in the recovery of mild and moderate cases.

India’s Covid-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh On Monday with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.