Covid-19: Recoveries surpass fresh cases for 6th consecutive day, total tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark

Covid-19: Recoveries surpass fresh cases for 6th consecutive day, total tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark

A total of 87,374 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 86,508 new cases have been registered.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 10:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker installs lights inside the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, converted into a COVID-19 care centre, in Karad. (PTI)

India in the last 24 hours recorded 86,508 new Covid-19 cases, marking a slight increase in the number of daily cases. The total tally stands at 57,32,518. The number of recoveries reached 46,74,987 while deaths cross 90,000 mark to reach 91,149.

Number of recoveries looking up

For the sixth consecutive day, the number of recoveries surpassed the number of fresh cases on Thursday with 87,374 people recovering from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Do local lockdowns work?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting with the CMs of 10 states emphasised on the necessity to reassess the effectiveness of local lockdowns. Instead, micro-containment zones will be the way forward to contain Covid-19, the PM said to the CMs of the states that are contributing largely to the Covid-19 figures.

States with maximum recoveries

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, J&K, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Chattisgarh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh, Daman and Diu are the 17 states/UT reporting a higher number of recoveries.

