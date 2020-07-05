Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average of 60.77%: Health ministry

Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average of 60.77%: Health ministry

Collective and focused efforts for containment and management of Covid-19 by the government of India along with the states and union territories have led to the number of recovered Covid-19 patients to rise to 4,09,082 so far, health ministry said.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:14 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a Covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said (File photo for representation)

Twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a Covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as India's case count mounted to 6.73 lakh and the death toll rose to 19,268.

Collective and focused efforts for containment and management of Covid-19 by the government of India along with the states and union territories have led to the number of recovered Covid-19 patients to rise to 4,09,082 so far, it said.

Presently, there are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

The recovered cases exceeded the active cases by 1,64,268 as of Sunday, the ministry said.



During the last 24 hours, a total of 14,856 Covid-19 patients have been cured.

“This takes the national recovery rate amongst Covid-19 patients to 60.77 per cent,” the ministry said.

“There are 21 states and UTs with a recovery rate more than the national average,” it stated.

These 21 states and UTs are Chandigarh (85.9 per cent), Ladakh (82.2 per cent), Uttarakhand (80.9 per cent), Chhattisgarh (80.6 per cent), Rajasthan (80.1 per cent), Mizoram (79.3 per cent), Tripura (77.7 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (76.9 per cent), Jharkhand (74.3 per cent), Bihar (74.2 per cent), Haryana (74.1 per cent), Gujarat (71.9 per cent), Punjab (70.5 per cent), Delhi (70.2 per cent), Meghalaya (69.4 per cent), Odisha (69.0 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (68.4 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67.3 per cent), West Bengal (66.7 per cent), Assam (62.4 per cent), and Jammu and Kashmir (62.4 per cent).

