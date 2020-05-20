Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 recovery rate in India at 39.62 %: Health Ministry

Lav Agarwal said that at present about 40% of people have recovered from COVID-19. Out of active cases, 2.94% are on the oxygen support, 3% at ICU related support, and 0.45% on ventilators, he added.

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:02 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The recovery rate during the second lockdown was 11.42 per cent, which further rose to 26.59 per cent (AP)

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday said that 7.9 people per lakh population of India has got affected due to Covid-19 and the recovery rate is 39.62%.

“If the total population of the world is taken into account, then 62 people per lakh population have been affected due to COVID-19. In India, 7.9 people per lakh population have got affected due to COVID,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Agarwal said that at present about 40% of people have recovered from Covid-19. Out of active cases, 2.94% are on the oxygen support, 3% at ICU related support, and 0.45% on ventilators, he added.

He said that 4.2 people per lakh population across the world have died due to the disease, India has recorded 0.2 deaths per lakh population.



Talking about COVID-19 recovery rate in the country, he said: “When the first lockdown started, then the recovery rate was around 7.1%. The recovery rate during the second lockdown was 11.42%, which further rose to 26.59%. Today the recovery rate is 39.62%.”He said that it is “satisfactory” to note that 42,298 people have recovered from the coronavirus and the number of active cases is 61,149.

