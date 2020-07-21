Covid-19 recovery rate in Manipur’s 3 districts reaches 100%

Manipur CM holds a meeting with fellow ministers and officials regarding the Covid-19 preparedness in state. (Twitter)

Even though Manipur’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) inched towards the 2,000-mark, the recovery rate of the infected people in three of its districts reached 100% on Monday, officials said.

“The recovery rates in the districts of Noney, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal have reached 100 percent,” Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, the additional director and spokesperson of the health department, said in a press release on Monday night.

Dr Sasheekumar said in his release 14 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed at the Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratories of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS-4) and district hospitals of Thoubal in the past 24 hours.

“They belong to the districts of Imphal West (1), Kamjong (1) and Thoubal (12),” he said.

Ten people, including a technician working at RIMS belonging to Thoubal district, do not have travel history and rest are returnees from other states, he said.

“They are being shifted to COVID care facilities. All necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place,” he added.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also congratulated officials in a tweet.

“I congratulate each and every frontline warriors of Noney, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal District of Manipur on achieving 100% recovery rate of COVID-19 patients today. The State Government’s resolve and commitment towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic has begun to pay off,” he said.

In the past 24 hours, 85 people have been discharged from Covid care centres at Meitram in Imphal West (25), RD wing Lamphel (10), Kamjong (5), Senapati (9), Ukhrul (35), JNIMS (1) after they were found Covid-19 free on RT PCR test, the release added.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the state is 1,925. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 605 and 1,320 respectively, it stated. The recovery rate is 68.57%.

As of Monday, 309,977 people were screened at various entry points of the state while 71,703 samples were tested for Covid-19, according to the latest report of the state surveillance officer of the integrated disease surveillance programme.

As per the report, 57,383 people have completed their quarantine while 3,306 were still at various quarantine centres in the state.