Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30, number of guests at gatherings capped at 200

Recoveries continued to outnumber the new Covid-19 cases with 1,471 people walking out of healthcare facilities after getting cured. So far, 7.57 lakh people have been cured of the disease, according to Tamil Nadu government record.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:27 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man wearing a mask as a precaution against Covid-19 pedals his cycle through a flooded street in Chennai last week. (AP Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the restrictions imposed to check the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till December 30, news agency ANI reported.

In other measures, the state government has decided to start the final year undergraduate classes from December 7 and Chennai’s famous Marina Beach after December 14.

The number of guests allowed at a gathering has been capped at 50 per cent capacity of the venue, or a maximum of 200 people, ANI further reported.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,459 new infections on Sunday, which took the total number of cases in the state to 7.80 lakh. Tamil Nadu has been recording less than 2,000 daily cases since November 13.



A total of 67,145 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 1.19 crore specimens examined so far.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based).

The number of daily fatalities also dropped sharply to nine on Sunday in the southern state. The death toll stands at 11,703.

This is a record low for the state which has seen several peaks over the last several months. In August, number of deaths due to coronavirus had crossed 120-mark. It hovered in double digits range for several months.

Of the 11,703 deaths so far, Chennai accounted for 3,847.

