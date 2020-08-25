Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Health / Covid-19: Scientists decode how severe viral infection causes immune system ‘exhaustion’

Covid-19: Scientists decode how severe viral infection causes immune system ‘exhaustion’

Scientists have identified mechanisms behind the deterioration of the immune system in response to severe viral infections, an advance that may lead to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases like Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Melbourne

The study, published in the journal Nature Immunology, noted that severe viral infections cause impairments to some components of the immune system such as the T cells in a process called immune ‘exhaustion’. (File photo for representation)

Scientists have identified mechanisms behind the deterioration of the immune system in response to severe viral infections, an advance that may lead to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases like Covid-19.

The study, published in the journal Nature Immunology, noted that severe viral infections cause impairments to some components of the immune system such as the T cells in a process called immune ‘exhaustion’.

According to the researchers, including those from the University of Melbourne in Australia, this process has also been reported in patients with severe Covid-19.

They said overcoming immune exhaustion is a major goal for the development of new therapies for severe viral infections.



While earlier studies had shown that during severe infections, T cells lost their function slowly, and over long periods of time, the current study found that they can be impaired within just a few days.

In the research, the scientists also identified several new mediators of immune exhaustion that maybe targeted in new therapies.

“This is an exciting finding, particularly in the context of Covid-19 as one of the big questions is why some people get severely sick, while others experience mild disease,” said study co-author Daniel Utzschneider from the University of Melbourne.

“We looked at both mild and overwhelming Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus infections in mice, which serves as a model for severe viral infections in humans, early after onset of disease, and identified striking differences at the molecular and functional level,” Utzschneider said.

The researchers demonstrated that in response to overwhelming infections that are difficult to eliminate and may become chronic, T cells down-regulate their function within days. However, they said the T cells responding to a weaker infection remained highly functional.

“These findings are extremely exciting. Our data show that T cells could be manipulated during early stages of severe viral infection to improve their activity,” said Axel Kallies, another co-author of the study from the University of Melbourne.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Divers recover body of 19-year-old from Chandratal Lake in Lahaul-Spiti
Aug 25, 2020 15:55 IST
Treating Covid-19 could lead to increased antimicrobial resistance
Aug 25, 2020 15:54 IST
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh are couple and workout goals in this video
Aug 25, 2020 15:53 IST
Chhattisgarh Police register rape case against former director of medical education
Aug 25, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.