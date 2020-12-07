Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till January 2

Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till January 2

The order, issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday night, noted that Section 144 was also being imposed to keep law and order situation under check during the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23 and the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People in a queue outside a sample collection kiosk for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India, on Thursday, December 03, 2020. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh have issued an order imposing prohibitory orders in Noida and Greater Noida towns of the district till January 2, 2021, as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The district police issued the order imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Sunday night. Besides the pandemic, the order noted that Section 144 was being imposed to keep the law-and-order situation under check during the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23 and the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Under the order, all activities in containment zones, except medical emergency cases and supply of essential items, will remain prohibited.

 

The order said that in closed spaces outside containment zones, all activities which are to involve more than 50% of space’s capacity or 100 persons at the same time, shall be prohibited. In open spaces, activities involving more than 40% of the capacity will not be allowed. In both cases, activities are to be mandatorily carried out with face masks, thermal scanning, social distancing, hand sanitisers and hand wash in place. Any person found without a face mask at a public place shall also be penalised.



The order also barred anyone from carrying out processions without permission from a competent authority said no one can ask others to participate in a procession. It also prohibits an individual from moving around with weapons including sticks. Only police officials and officials involved in administrative services shall be exempted from this restriction, the order noted.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has taken a series of measures to bring the state’s Covid-19 situation under control. Last week, the government had ordered that no more than 100 people would be allowed to attend weddings and other functions. The government had also said that permission would be required to organise any such gathering.

As of Sunday night, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally stood at 554,944 including 7,924 fatalities, as per data from the state government. On the day, there were a total of 1,950 new cases and 24 deaths in the state, the data showed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 11:52 IST
Farmers’ protest: ‘Came here as sevadar,’ says CM Kejriwal as he visits Singhu border
Dec 07, 2020 11:46 IST
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 11:13 IST
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Dec 07, 2020 10:48 IST

latest news

Number of active Covid-19 cases dipped in past week in Maharashtra
Dec 07, 2020 12:11 IST
Emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccines explained
Dec 07, 2020 12:13 IST
I Rise, film on boxer Sarita Devi, bags Best documentary at MSIFF 2020
Dec 07, 2020 12:07 IST
Serum Institute applies for emergency approval of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in India
Dec 07, 2020 12:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.