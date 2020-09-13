Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackrey

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is likely to become more severe in the coming days, chief minister Uddhav Thackrey warned on Sunday as the state continued to record high number of infection.

“The state government can take some harsh decisions to ensure social distancing norms are being followed,” he said. He added that the state government may impose fine on people violating the Covid-19 rules.

“Now, people will have to share the responsibility by strictly following all the social distancing norms,” said Thackeray.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The chief minister also asked people to actively participate in a statewide house to house survey from September 15 in which details of senior citizens, people with co-morbidities, etc will be collected.

The survey is going to be conducted twice a month.

During the address, Thackrey also urged the Maratha community to not organise any demonstration in the state, in view of the pandemic.

“I request the Maratha community not to organise any protest as the state government is with them and making all the efforts to provide them reservation. Protests are justified only when government is not listening to your demands,” said the chief minister.

A day after Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray also said that his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic.

Maharashtra which is the most affected by the pandemic reported 22,084 new cases, 13,489 discharged cases and 391 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,37,765 including 7,28,512 recoveries and 2,79,768 active cases, according to the state health department.