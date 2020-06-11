Covid-19: Social distancing norms flouted as thousands take out funeral procession in Odisha

Odisha has 3,250 Covid-19 cases. The state’s recovery and mortality rates are now 70.21 per cent and 0.27 per cent. (AP File Photo)

A funeral procession was recently taken out in Odisha in which the social distancing norms were throw to the wind. It took place in Rourkela’s minority-dominated Nala Road area on June 8.

The procession was that of Dilshad Khan, a history-sheeter, who was killed in an attack by his rival gang over an old rivalry. Thusands of his supporters took the procession through city’s roadds, and even marched in front of a police station but cops stood as silent spectators.

These people were not only bunched together closely, they did not even wear masks. A video of the procession went viral on social media.

Khan was hacked to death on June 7 night near Railway Colony park of Rourkela city, and the police have detained four people who were allegedly involved in the murder.

Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani said the police administration is studying the video of the procession and is in the process of identifying the people who violated the social distancing guidelines. “We would take appropriate action as per norms,” he said.

This is for the second time that Rourkela saw the gross violation of the Covid-19 restrictions. On May 26, hundreds of people in Nala Road, declared as a containment zone after detection of Covid-19 cases, had pelted stones at police and health officials asking for lifting of containment zone restrictions. Thirty people were arrested for indulging in violence that left 40, including 12 policemen and some journalists, injured.

Last Sunday, six of those who were arrested over their role in the violence had tested positive.

As per Covid-19 guidelines of Odisha, not more than 20 people can attend a cremation.