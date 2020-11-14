Covid-19 spike in Delhi: Kejriwal likely to meet Amit Shah next week

During the first wave of Covid-19 in Delhi in June-July, Union home minister Amit Shah had intervened and a centre-state combined approach was credited for mitigating the situation. (PTI)

Amid a sudden spike of Covid-19 cases in the Capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah next week requesting additional beds for Covid-19 patients in the Centre-run hospitals in Delhi. Apart from more beds, Kejriwal may ask for further assistance, including ensuring cooperation from other states in controlling pollution which is leading to rise in coronavirus cases during the festive season, sources said to PTI.

Since the last week of October, Delhi has been seeing a sudden jump in the number of daily infections. Death toll in a day has also breached 100-mark on November 13. After Diwali, the daily infections may rise to 15,000, as it has been projected. In view of the projected number, the AAP-led Delhi government had earlier requested Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to augment the bed capacity in those hospitals.

In a letter to Vardhan last week, Kejriwal had cited a shortfall of around 4,900 beds in hospitals and sought his direction to the hospitals run by the central government in Delhi to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds, with the required medical staff.

Kejriwal on Friday said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in seven to 10 days.

“Covid-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing,” he had said.

The Delhi high court has recently rapped the AAP government for relaxing the restrictions. Noting that the government is doing everything under the Sun to “unlock things”, the high court allowed it to reserve 80 per cent of beds in the intensive care units of the private hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

