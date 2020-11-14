Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Covid-19 spike in Delhi: Kejriwal likely to meet Amit Shah next week

Covid-19 spike in Delhi: Kejriwal likely to meet Amit Shah next week

In a letter to Vardhan last week, Kejriwal had cited a shortfall of around 4,900 beds in hospitals and sought his direction to the hospitals run by the central government in Delhi to provide at least 1,092 additional beds.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 21:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindistan Times New Delhi

During the first wave of Covid-19 in Delhi in June-July, Union home minister Amit Shah had intervened and a centre-state combined approach was credited for mitigating the situation. (PTI)

Amid a sudden spike of Covid-19 cases in the Capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah next week requesting additional beds for Covid-19 patients in the Centre-run hospitals in Delhi. Apart from more beds, Kejriwal may ask for further assistance, including ensuring cooperation from other states in controlling pollution which is leading to rise in coronavirus cases during the festive season, sources said to PTI.

During the first wave of Covid-19 in Delhi in June-July, Union home minister Amit Shah had intervened and a centre-state combined approach was credited for mitigating the situation.

Since the last week of October, Delhi has been seeing a sudden jump in the number of daily infections. Death toll in a day has also breached 100-mark on November 13. After Diwali, the daily infections may rise to 15,000, as it has been projected. In view of the projected number, the AAP-led Delhi government had earlier requested Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to augment the bed capacity in those hospitals.

In a letter to Vardhan last week, Kejriwal had cited a shortfall of around 4,900 beds in hospitals and sought his direction to the hospitals run by the central government in Delhi to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds, with the required medical staff.



Kejriwal on Friday said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in seven to 10 days.

“Covid-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing,” he had said.

The Delhi high court has recently rapped the AAP government for relaxing the restrictions. Noting that the government is doing everything under the Sun to “unlock things”, the high court allowed it to reserve 80 per cent of beds in the intensive care units of the private hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

(With PTI Inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India concerned over situation in South China Sea that ‘erode trust’
Nov 14, 2020 20:44 IST
Covid-19 spike in Delhi: Kejriwal likely to meet Amit Shah next week
Nov 14, 2020 21:36 IST
‘We can’t waste time’: Trump after threatening to block vaccine New York
Nov 14, 2020 22:16 IST
India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest LOC ceasefire breach
Nov 14, 2020 20:02 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out in Mumbai restaurant, fire fighting operations underway
Nov 14, 2020 22:14 IST
Donald Trump extends wishes on Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 21:59 IST
‘We can’t waste time’: Trump after threatening to block vaccine New York
Nov 14, 2020 22:16 IST
Anand Mahindra’s Diwali memory from 1975 may leave you surprised
Nov 14, 2020 21:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.