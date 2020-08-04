Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 spread reported in new areas but 82% of total cases from 10 states/UTs: Health ministry

Covid-19 spread reported in new areas but 82% of total cases from 10 states/UTs: Health ministry

Addressing a press briefing, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 50 districts account for 66 per cent of the total caseload and the Covid-19 case fatality rate has progressively declined to 2.10 per cent, the lowest since the first lockdown was imposed on March 25.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:18 IST

By Press Trust of India| Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

In terms of age, he said 50 per cent of such deaths took place in the age group of 60 years and above. (HT Photo)

The coronavirus infection has spread to new areas in the country, but 82 per cent of the total cases are still limited to 10 states and Union Territories, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 50 districts account for 66 per cent of the total caseload and the Covid-19 case fatality rate has progressively declined to 2.10 per cent, the lowest since the first lockdown was imposed on March 25.

“Coronavirus infection has spread to newer areas but 82 per cent of the total cases are still limited to 10 states and UTs in the country, whereas 50 districts today account for 66 per cent of the Covid-19 caseload in the country,” he said.

Giving a break-up of the mortality rate according to gender, the official said about 68 per cent of Covid-19 deaths were reported among male patients and 32 per cent among female patients in India.



In terms of age, he said 50 per cent of such deaths took place in the age group of 60 years and above.

“About 37 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in India took place in the age group of 45 to 60 years, while 11 per cent of deaths were recorded in the age group of 26 to 44 years,” he told reporters.

India’s Covid-19 fatality rate has progressively declined to 2.10 per cent, the lowest since the first lockdown, Bhushan said.

He noted that the total number of recovered cases at 12.30 lakh is two times the number of active Covid-19 cases.

“A total of 28 states and UTs are conducting more than 140 Covid-19 tests per day per million population. India is conducting 479 tests per day per million population for the detection of the disease,” Bhushan said.

He said 28 states and UTs have a Covid-19 positivity rate of less than 10 per cent, while India’s positivity rate as on date is 8.89 per cent.

ICMR Director General Professor Balram Bhargava said rapid antigen tests account for 25 to 30 per cent of the total tests conducted so far for the detection of Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
Aug 04, 2020 18:58 IST
Ayodhya glitters on eve of as Ram temple bhoomi pujan
Aug 04, 2020 18:55 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan will celebrate Ayodhya event at hospital with lighting of diyas
Aug 04, 2020 18:54 IST
‘Gnarly’ tumour: Research shows this herbivorous dinosaur got cancer too
Aug 04, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.