Covid-19: 3 states have more than 1 lakh cases, Meghalaya only one with less than 100

A health worker sanities the gloves of another inside a booth after he collects sample of a person for Covid-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi, on Monday. (AP Photo)

India has now lost more than 20,000 lives to the coronavirus disease and total infections soared past 7,00,000, according to the official data.

India’s case fatality rate is approximately 2.8% and the number of active cases a little over a third of the total, suggesting the country’s health care system is able to keep up with the outbreak.

As the government and state authorities fight the deadly pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world, there are some states which have emerged as the area of concern. The rate of positivity in these states is above national average and the governments here have adopted stringent measures to check the spread of the disease.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 2,11,987 on Tuesday, as per the website of Union health ministry. Over 1,15,262 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 9,026 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 1,14,978 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,571 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 66,571.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 1,00,823 on Tuesday. As many as 72,088 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 3,115 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 36,772 on Tuesday. The state has seen 26,315 people recover from coronavirus while 1,960 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 28,636 while the number of recoveries has touched 19,109. The state’s death toll stands at 809.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 25,733. While 14,781 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 306 in the state.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 25,317 coronavirus cases till date 401 people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 10,527 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

West Bengal

As many as 22,987 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 15,235 recover from coronavirus while 779 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 20,688 Covid-19 cases till date. The death toll due to the disease in the state reached 461 while 16,278 patients have recovered.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has 20,019 Covid-19 patients while the death toll stands at 239. Over 8,920 people have recovered from the contagion in Andhra Pradesh.

Situation in other states

The coronavirus disease tally in Haryana stands at 17,504. Over 15,000 (15,284 to be exact) people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar is 12,125, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 8,675.

In Odisha, cases have jumped to 9,526 while Assam has reported over 12,160 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 6,491, and the number of cases in Kerala is 5,622. The Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand stands at 3,161.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Nagaland, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya is the lone state with less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.