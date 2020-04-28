Covid-19 state tally: 9 states have more than 1,000 cases; Maharashtra on top

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 29,435 on Tuesday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 21,632 active coronavirus cases in the country, 6,868 patients have been cured or discharged while 934 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 8,500-mark while in the national capital, the number of cases are over 3,000. Gujarat continues to be the state with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 8,590 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 369 deaths so far while 1,282 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 3,548 coronavirus cases and 394 recoveries so far. One hundred sixty two people have died from the infection in the state.

Delhi

As many as 3,108 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Fifty four people have died from the infection while 877 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2,262 on Tuesday. The state has reported 46 fatalities, and 669 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2,168 positive cases of coronavirus. One hundred ten people have died from Covid-19 here while 302 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1,937 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1,101 recoveries and 24 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

Close to 2,000 people (1,955 to be exact) have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 335 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 31 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1,183 positive Covid-19 patients and 235 cases of recovery. Thirty one people have died.

Telangana

Over 1,000 (1,004 to be exact) positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. Three hundred twenty one people have made a recovery from the virus while 26 people have died from Covid-19.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 697 on Tuesday. There have been 20 deaths and 109 recoveries in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 546. Seven people have died from the infection while 164 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 512 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths. One hundred ninety three people have been cured and discharged.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 481 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 355 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 296 and 313 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 18 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. One hundred eighty three people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 71 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 345 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 57 patients have recovered. Odisha has 118 Covid-19 positive patients, 37 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 82 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 13 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 51 coronavirus patients, 33 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 22 have recovered. Assam has reported 36 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 27 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 37 cases of coronavirus and 32 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 40 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 17 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered.

Ladakh has 20 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported eight cases, three have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur and Tripura had two coronavirus cases each, all patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.