Covid-19 state tally: Cases breach 37,000-mark in Maharashtra, over 22,000 in Mumbai alone

A health worker takes samples for a swab test, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)

According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 10,6750. There are 61,149 active coronavirus cases in the country, 42,297 patients have been cured or discharged while 3,303 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 37,000-mark while in Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, the Covid-19 cases have breached the 12,000-mark.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 37,136 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 1,325 deaths so far while 9,639 patients have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 12,448 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 4,895 recoveries and 84 Covid-19 deaths.

Gujarat

The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 12,140. While 719 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 5,043 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 10,554 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. One hundred and sixty-eight people have died from the infection while 4,750 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 5,845 on Wednesday. The state has reported 143 fatalities, and 3,337 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 5,465 positive cases of coronavirus. Two hundred and fifty-eight people have died from Covid-19 here while 2,630 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have reached 4,926 in Uttar Pradesh. While 2,918 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 123 have died from the infection here.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 2,961 on Wednesday. There have been 250 deaths and 1,074 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1,634 in state so far. Thousand and ten people have made a recovery from the virus while 38 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 2,532 positive Covid-19 patients and 1,621 cases of recovery. Fifty-two people have died.

Punjab

The Covid-19 tally jumped to 2,002 on Wednesday. While 38 people have died in Punjab, 1,642 patients have recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 1,317. Seventeen people have died from the infection while 653 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 1,397 Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths. As many as 544 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana

The state has reported 964 coronavirus cases so far and 14 deaths. Six hundred and twenty-seven people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 642 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 497 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 1,498 people have tested positive for coronavirus, nine people have died while 534 patients have recovered. Odisha has 978 Covid-19 positive patients, 277 have recovered while five people have died. Jharkhand has 231 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 127 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 111 coronavirus patients, 52 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 92 cases, three patients have died and 47 have recovered. Assam has reported 142 Covid-19 cases, four people have died while 41 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 101 cases of coronavirus and 59 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 200 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 57 have recovered, three people have died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 43 patients, all patients have recovered. Goa reported 46 cases of Covid-19 disease, 7 patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 18 cases, 9 have recovered; one patient had died. Meghalaya has reported 13 cases and one death, 12 patients have recovered.

Manipur has nine coronavirus cases, two have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 173 cases, 116 patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.