Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 15,000-mark in Maharashtra, UP nears 3,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 49,000-mark on Wednesday with 49,391 cases. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 33,514 active coronavirus cases in the country, 14,182 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,694people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have breached the 15,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has over 6,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 15525 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 617 deaths so far while 2819 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 6245. While 368 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 1381 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 5104 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Sixty four people have died from the infection while 1468 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 4058 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1485 recoveries and 33 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 3158 on Wednesday. The state has reported 89 fatalities, and 1525 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 3049 positive cases of coronavirus. 176 people have died from Covid-19 here while 1000 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 2880 in Uttar Pradesh. While 987 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 56 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1717 positive Covid-19 patients and 589 cases of recovery. 36 people have died.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 1344 on Wednesday. There have been 140 deaths and 364 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1096 in state so far. 585 people have made a recovery from the virus while 29 people have died from Covid-19.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 741. Eight people have died from the infection while 320 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 671 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths. 331 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 548 and 1451 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 25 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 6 deaths. 256 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 133 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 502 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 462 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 536 people have tested positive for coronavirus, four people have died while 142 patients have recovered. Odisha has 175 Covid-19 positive patients, 60 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 125 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 33 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 61 coronavirus patients, 39 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 42 cases, 2 patients have died and 38 have recovered. Assam has reported 43 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 32 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 59 cases of coronavirus and 36 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 111 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 21 have recovered, one patient has died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 32 have recovered.

Ladakh has 41 patients, 17 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 9 cases, 6 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death, 10 patients have recovered.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 43 cases, two patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.