Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 19,000 in Maharashtra, over 2,000 recover in Delhi

A medical screening organized for the residents of Dharavi, during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country inches toward the 60,000-mark. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 59,662. There are 39,834 active coronavirus cases in the country, 17,846 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,981 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have breached the 19,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has nearly 7,500 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 19063 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 731 deaths so far while 3470 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 7402. While 449 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 1872 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 6318 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 68 people have died from the infection while 2020 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 6009 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1605 recoveries and 40 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 3579 on Saturday. The state has reported 101 fatalities, and 1916 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 3341 positive cases of coronavirus. 200 people have died from Covid-19 here while 1349 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 3214 in Uttar Pradesh. While 1387 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 66 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1887 positive Covid-19 patients and 842 cases of recovery. 41 people have died.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 1678 on Saturday. There have been 160 deaths and 364 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1133 in state so far. 700 people have made a recovery from the virus while 29 people have died from Covid-19.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 823. 9 people have died from the infection while 364 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 753 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths. 376 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 647 and 1731 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 29 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 8 deaths. 279 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 152 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 503 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 484 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 571 people have tested positive for coronavirus, 5 people have died while 297 patients have recovered. Odisha has 271 Covid-19 positive patients, 63 have recovered while two people have died. Jharkhand has 132 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 52

have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 63 coronavirus patients, 46 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 50 cases, 2 patients have died and 38 have recovered. Assam has reported 59 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 34 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 59 cases of coronavirus and 38 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 150 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 21 have recovered, one patient has died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 42 patients, 17 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 9 cases, 6 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death, 10 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 118 cases, two patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.