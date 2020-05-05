Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 3,000 in Rajasthan, Gujarat nears 6,000-mark 

As many as 4,898 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Sixty four people have died from the infection while 1,431 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data. (REUTERS)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 46,000-mark on Tuesday with 46,433 Covid-19 cases. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 32,138 active coronavirus cases in the country, 12,726 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,568 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are inching towards the 15,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has close to 6,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 14,541 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 583 deaths so far while 2,465 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 5,804. While 319 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 1,195 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 4,898 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Sixty four people have died from the infection while 1,431 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 3,550 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1,409 recoveries and 31 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 3,061 on Tuesday. The state has reported 77 fatalities, and 1,394 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2,942 positive cases of coronavirus. One hundred sixty-five people have died from Covid-19 here while 798 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 2,766 in Uttar Pradesh. While 802 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 50 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1,650 positive Covid-19 patients and 524 cases of recovery. 36 people have died.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 1,259 on Tuesday. There have been 133 deaths and 218 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1,085 in state so far. 585 people have made a recovery from the virus while 29 people have died from Covid-19.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 726. Eight people have died from the infection while 303 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 651 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths. 321 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 517 and 1,233 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 23 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 6 deaths. 254 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 121 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 500 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 462 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 528 people have tested positive for coronavirus, four people have died while 130 patients have recovered. Odisha has 169 Covid-19 positive patients, 60 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 115 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 27 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 60 coronavirus patients, 39 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 41 cases, one patient has died and 34 have recovered. Assam has reported 43 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 32 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 58 cases of coronavirus and 36 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 102 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 21 have recovered. One person has died here. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 32 have recovered.

Ladakh has 41 patients, 17 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported eight cases, five have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 29 cases, two patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.