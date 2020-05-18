Covid-19 state tally: Cases soar to 33,053 in Maharashtra, nearly one-third of national total

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 96,000-mark on Monday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 96,169. There are 56,316 active coronavirus cases in the country, 36,823 patients have been cured or discharged while 3,029 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 33,000-mark while in Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, the Covid-19 cases have crossed 11379.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 33053 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 1198 deaths so far while 7688 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 11379. While 659 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 4499 recoveries so far.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 11224 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 4172 recoveries and 78 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

As many as 10054 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. One hundred and sixty people have died from the infection while 4485 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 5202 on Monday. The state has reported 131 fatalities, and 2992 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 4977 positive cases of coronavirus. Two hundred and forty-eight people have died from Covid-19 here while 2403 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 4259 in Uttar Pradesh. While 2441 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 104 have died from the infection here.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 2677 on Monday. There have been 238 deaths and 959 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1551 in state so far. Nine hundred and ninety-two people have made a recovery from the virus while 34 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 2407 positive Covid-19 patients and 1456 cases of recovery. Fifty people have died.

Punjab

The Covid-19 tally jumped to 1964 on Monday. While 35 people have died in Punjab, 1366 patients have recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 1183. 13 people have died from the infection while 575 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 1147 Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths. As many as 509 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana

The state has reported 910 coronavirus cases so far and 14 deaths. Five hundred and sixty-two people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 601 coronavirus cases on Monday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 497 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 1262 people have tested positive for coronavirus, eight people have died while 475 patients have recovered. Odisha has 828 Covid-19 positive patients, 220 have recovered while four people have died. Jharkhand has 223 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 113 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 92 coronavirus patients, 52 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 80 cases, three patients have died and 44 have recovered. Assam has reported 101 Covid-19 cases, two people have died while 41 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 86 cases of coronavirus and 59 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 191 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 51 have recovered, three people have died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 43 patients, 24 people have recovered. Goa reported 29 cases of Covid-19 disease, 7 patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 13 cases, 9 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 13 cases and one death, 11 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

Manipur had seven coronavirus cases, two have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 167 cases, 85 patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.