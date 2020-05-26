Covid-19 state tally: Cases spike in Tamil Nadu as India crosses another grim milestone

In another single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, India reported fresh 6,535 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 1,45,380.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in the country stands 4,167 while over 60,490 people have successfully recovered from the disease.

Lakshadweep is the only state/union territory in the country which has not recorded a single Covid-19 case. Nagaland, which was untouched by the disease till now, reported three cases on Monday.

Here’s a look at Covid-19 state-wise tally

The worst-hit states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 52,667-mark on Tuesday. The state has recorded 1695 deaths so far, highest in the country, while over 15,000 patients (15,786) have recovered from Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 17,082 coronavirus cases so far. While 8,731 people have recovered from the disease here, 118 patients have died.

Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi’s home state has witnessed 14,460 get infected from Covid-19 till date. Gujarat has seen 6,636 people recover from coronavirus while 888 people have died.

Delhi

The Covid-19 tally in the national capital has jumped to 14,053. Two hundred and seventy six people have died from the infection here while 6,771 have made a recovery.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan reached 7,300 on Tuesday. The state has reported 167 fatalities while 3,951 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

As many as 6,859 people have been infected from Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh till date. Three hundred people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 3,571 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 6,532 in Uttar Pradesh. While 3,581 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 165 have died from the infection here.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, coronavirus cases have crossed the 3,500-mark and are rapidly rising. The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 3,816 on Monday. There have been 278 deaths and 1,414 recoveries in the state.

States with under 3,000 coronavirus cases include Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Haryana and Bihar.

With 847 Covid-19 cases, Kerala has under 1,000 cases of coronavirus infections.

Jharkhand, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases while Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has reported two cases of Covid-19.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mizoram have recovered. Arunachal Pradesh has two Covid-19 patients and one of them has recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.