Home / India News / Covid-19 state tally: Delhi records lowest number of cases in a month, Andhra Pradesh close to 50,000-mark

On Monday, India’s Covid-19 tally increased by another 40,425 cases. The number of active cases in the country are 3,90,459 and a total of 27,497 patients have died.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A healthcare worker collects swab sample from a man during a coronavirus testing drive, at Turkman Gate, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

India has already witnessed a record spike of over 40,000 Covid-19 cases. And on Monday, the country’s tally increased by another 40,425 cases, according to health ministry. The number of active cases in the country are 3,90,459 and a total of 27,497 patients have died.

Maharashtra was still contributing a major portion of the caseload, but Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat reported a sharp rise in cases. The southern states too have seen the number of cases rising at a fast pace in the last few days.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are leading the spike in southern states. Meanwhile, the government said India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate is “progressively falling” and is currently at 2.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 situation in various states across the country:



Top five states

Maharashtra recorded highest-ever 9,518 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,10,455 while 258 more people succumbed to the disease, including 149 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the state health department said.

Tamil Nadu reported a new single-day high of 4,979 fresh Covid-19 cases as the overall tally crossed 1.70 lakh in the state, the second worst affected after Maharashtra.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is now 1,22,793. Out of these, 1,03,134 patients have recovered. The death toll due to the disease in the national capital is 3,628. Delhi recorded 1,211 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, and 31 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka reported 4,120 new Covid-19 cases and 91 related fatalities, according to Union health ministry data. This took the total number of infections in the state to 63,772 and the death toll to 1,331. Karnataka crossed the 10 lakh tests milestone on Sunday from about 88 labs in the state.

A single-day high of 5,041 Covid-19 cases was registered in Andhra Pradesh as the overall aggregate inched closer to the 50,000 mark on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 48,355 on Monday. The state has seen 34,901 people recover from coronavirus while 2,142 people have died.

