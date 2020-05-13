Covid-19 state tally: Gujarat nears 9,000 cases, West Bengal crosses 2,000-mark

People with their luggage walk to board a train that will take them to New Delhi after India announced a limited reopening of its giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 74,000-mark on Wednesday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 74,281. There are 47,480 active coronavirus cases in the country, 24,385 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,415 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have breached the 24,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state nears the 9,000 mark.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 24427 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 921 deaths so far while 5125 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 8903. While 537 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 3246 recoveries so far.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 8718 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 2134 recoveries and 61 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

As many as 7639 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Eighty-six people have died from the infection while 2512 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 4126 on Wednesday. The state has reported 117 fatalities, and 2378 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 3986 positive cases of coronavirus. Two hundred and twenty five people have died from Covid-19 here while 1860 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 3664 in Uttar Pradesh. While 1873 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 82 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 2090 positive Covid-19 patients and 1056 cases of recovery. Forty six people have died.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 2173 on Wednesday. There have been 198 deaths and 612 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1326 in state so far. Eight hundred and thirty people have made a recovery from the virus while 32 people have died from Covid-19.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 934. 10 people have died from the infection while 455 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 925 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths. As many as 433 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 780 and 1914 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 32 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 10 deaths. Three hundred and forty two people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 171 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 524 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 489 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 831 people have tested positive for coronavirus, six people have died while 383 patients have recovered. Odisha has 437 Covid-19 positive patients, 116 have recovered while three people have died. Jharkhand has 172 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 79 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 69 coronavirus patients, 46 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 65 cases, two patients have died and 39 have recovered. Assam has reported 65 Covid-19 cases, two people have died while 39 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 59 cases of coronavirus and 54 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 187 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 28 have recovered, three people have died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 42 patients, 21 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 13 cases, 9 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 13 cases and one death, 10 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 154 cases, two patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.