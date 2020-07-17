Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra closer to 3 lakh-mark; 12 states have more than 20,000 cases

A doctor checks the temperature of a girl in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 drive on Monday. (AP File Photo)

India recorded another spike of 34,956 Covid-19 cases on Friday - its highest ever so far. The country’s tally has officially crossed the one million mark, according to the update on Union health ministry’s website.

India’s journey to a million cases took 137 days, and half of these were in a hard nationwide lockdown announced in the early days of the outbreak.

Maharashtra, the worst affected state in the country, is fast approaching the three lakh mark. It had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,641 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

The other badly hit states are Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Here’s taking a look at the Covid-19 situation in various states:

Maharashtra

The state’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 2,84,281 on Friday. As many as 1,58,140 people have recovered from the coronavirus disease in Maharashtra while 11,194 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 1,56,369 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 2,236 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 1,07,416.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 1,18,645 on Friday. As many as 97,693 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital while 3,545 have succumbed to the infection.

Karnataka

The South Indian state has witnessed 51,422 coronavirus cases till date. More than 1,000 (1,032 to be exact) have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 19,729 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 45,481 on Friday. The state has seen 32,103 people recover from coronavirus while 2,089 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 43,441 while the number of recoveries has touched 26,675. The state’s death toll has reached 1,046.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 41,018 coronavirus cases. While 27,295 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 396 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has reported 38,044 Covid-19 patients till date. While 19,393 people have recovered from the virus across the state, the death toll stands at 492.

West Bengal

As many as 36,117 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 21,415 recover from coronavirus while 1,023 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 27,174 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 538 while 19,970 patients have recovered.

Other states and union territories:

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 24,002. As many as 20,378 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar has stands at 21,764, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 12,000.

In Odisha, the Covid-19 tally has reached have reached 15,392 while Assam has reported 19,754 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 9,094, and the number of cases in Kerala stands at 10,275. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,982 cases. In Jharkhand, coronavirus cases reached 4,624 on Friday.

Chandigarh, Tripura, Nagaland, Ladakh, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.