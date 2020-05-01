Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra crosses 10,000-mark, cases rise in West Bengal

Migrant workers and their family members walk on the national highway to reach their native place in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose crossed the 35,000-mark on Friday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, out of the 35,043 Covid-19 cases, 25,007 are active cases in the country, 8,888 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,174 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the grim milestone of 10,000 while Gujarat has further increased its tally and remains the second worst-affected state by the disease. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus disease.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 10,498 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 459 deaths so far while 1,773 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 4,395. While 214 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 613 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 3,515 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Fifty nine people have died from the infection while 1,094 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan reached 2,584 on Friday. The state has reported 58 fatalities, and 836 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2,660 positive cases of coronavirus. One hundred thirty seven people have died from Covid-19 here while 482 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 2,323 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1258 recoveries and 27 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,203. While 513 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 39 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1,403 positive Covid-19 patients and 327 cases of recovery. Thirty one people have died.

Telangana

Over 1,000 (1,038 to be exact) positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. The number of people who have recovered from the disease stands at 397, while 26 people have died from Covid-19 here.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 795 on Friday. There have been 33 deaths and 139 recoveries in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 614. Eight people have died from the infection while 216 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 565 Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths. Two hundred twenty nine people have been cured and discharged.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 497 coronavirus cases on Thursday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 383 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 313 and 357 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 19 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. Two hundred nine people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 90 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 418 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 82 patients have recovered. Odisha has 142 Covid-19 positive patients, 39 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 109 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 20 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 57 coronavirus patients, 36 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 28 have recovered. Assam has reported 42 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 29 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 40 cases of coronavirus and 36 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 56 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 17 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 16 have recovered.

Ladakh has 22 patients, 16 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported eight cases, five have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur and Tripura had two coronavirus cases each, all patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.