Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra heads towards grim milestone, UP crosses 2,000-mark

A Gujarat Police personnel rides past a painting to raise awareness about the Covid-19, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 26. (AFP Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 31,332 on Wednesday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 22,629 active coronavirus cases in the country, 7,695 patients have been cured or discharged while 1007 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 9,000-mark while national capital Delhi is fast catching up with Gujarat, the second worst-affected state. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus disease.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 9,318 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra inches towards another grim milestonr - of 10,000 cases. It already the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 400 deaths so far while 1,388 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, Ministry of Health, stands at 3,744. While 181 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 434 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 3,314 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Fifty four people have died from the infection while 1,078 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2,364 on Wednesday. The state has reported 51 fatalities, and 768 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2,387 positive cases of coronavirus. One hundred twenty people have died from Covid-19 here while 377 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 2,058 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1,268 recoveries and 25 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

More than 2,000 people (2,053 to be exact) have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 462 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 34 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1,259 positive Covid-19 patients and 258 cases of recovery. Thirty one people have died.

Telangana

Over 1,000 (1,004 to be exact) positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. Three hundred twenty one people have made a recovery from the virus while 26 people have died from Covid-19.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 725 on Wednesday. There have been 22 deaths and 119 recoveries in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 565. Eight people have died from the infection while 176 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 523 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths. Two hundred seven people have been cured and discharged.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 485 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 359 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 310 and 322 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 19 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. Two hundred nine people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 71 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 366 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 64 patients have recovered. Odisha has 118 Covid-19 positive patients, 38 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 103 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 17 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 54 coronavirus patients, 33 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 25 have recovered. Assam has reported 38 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 27 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 38 cases of coronavirus and 34 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 56 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 17 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 15 have recovered.

Ladakh has 22 patients, 16 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported eight cases, three have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur and Tripura had two coronavirus cases each, all patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.