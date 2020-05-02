Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra nears 10500-mark, cases cross 3500 in Delhi

A medical professional takes a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection during nationwide lockdown. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 35,365 on Saturday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 25,148 active coronavirus cases in the country, 9,064 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,152 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 10,000-mark and now near 10,500 while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, has over 4,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.Maharashtra

Maharashtra

With 10498 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra inches towards another grim milestone - of 10,500 cases. It already has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 459 deaths so far while 1773 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 4395. While 214 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 613 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 3515 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 59 people have died from the infection while 1094 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2719 positive cases of coronavirus. 137 people have died from Covid-19 here while 482 have recovered.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2584 on Saturday. The state has reported 58 fatalities, and 836 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 2323 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1258 recoveries and 27 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

2281 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 555 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 41 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1463 positive Covid-19 patients and 403 cases of recovery. 33 people have died.

Telangana

1039 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 441 people have made a recovery from the virus while 26 people have died from Covid-19.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 795 on Saturday. There have been 33 deaths and 139 recoveries in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 614. Eight people have died from the infection while 216 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 576 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths. 235 people have been cured and discharged.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 497 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 383 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 313 and 357 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 19 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. Two hundred and nine people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 90 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 426 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 82 patients have recovered. Odisha has 143 Covid-19 positive patients, 41 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 111 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 20 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 57 coronavirus patients, 36 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 28 have recovered. Assam has reported 42 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 29 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 40 cases of coronavirus and 36 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 56 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 17 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 16 have recovered.

Ladakh has 22 patients, 16 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported eight cases, 5 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur and Tripura had two coronavirus cases each, all patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.