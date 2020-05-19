Covid-19 state tally: No new cases in Delhi, tally at 10,054; 8 more deaths reported

Coronavirus cases in the country breached the 100,000-mark on Tuesday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 10,1139. There are 58,802 active coronavirus cases in the country, 39,173 patients have been cured or discharged while 3,163 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 35,000-mark while in Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, the Covid-19 cases near 12,000.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 35058 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 1249 deaths so far while 8437 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 11745. While 694 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 4804 recoveries so far.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 11760 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 4406 recoveries and 81 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

As many as 10054 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. One hundred and sixty-eight people have died from the infection while 4485 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 5507 on Tuesday. The state has reported 138 fatalities, and 3218 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 5236 positive cases of coronavirus. Two hundred and fifty-two people have died from Covid-19 here while 2435 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 4605 in Uttar Pradesh. While 2783 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 118 have died from the infection here.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 2825 on Tuesday. There have been 244 deaths and 1006 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1597 in state so far. Thousand people have made a recovery from the virus while 35 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 2474 positive Covid-19 patients and 1552 cases of recovery. Fifty people have died.

Punjab

The Covid-19 tally jumped to 1980 on Tuesday. While 37 people have died in Punjab, 1547 patients have recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 1289. 15 people have died from the infection while 609 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 1246 Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths. As many as 530 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana

The state has reported 928 coronavirus cases so far and 14 deaths. Five hundred and ninety-eight people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 630 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 497 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 1391 people have tested positive for coronavirus, nine people have died while 494 patients have recovered. Odisha has 876 Covid-19 positive patients, 220 have recovered while four people have died. Jharkhand has 223 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 113 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 93 coronavirus patients, 52 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 90 cases, three patients have died and 44 have recovered. Assam has reported 107 Covid-19 cases, two people have died while 41 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 93 cases of coronavirus and 59 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 196 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 54 have recovered, three people have died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 43 patients, 41 people have recovered. Goa reported 38 cases of Covid-19 disease, 7 patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 18 cases, 9 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 13 cases and one death, 11 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

Manipur has seven coronavirus cases, two have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 167 cases, 85 patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.