Covid-19: Cases rise to 12,296 in Maharashtra, West Bengal tally nears 1,000-mark

A migrant worker carries his brother on his back as they wait to board a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh state, during the Covid-19 lockdown, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (AP Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 39,980 on Sunday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 28,046 active coronavirus cases in the country, 10,632 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,301 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 12,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has over 5,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 12,296 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 521 deaths so far while 2,000 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 5,054. While 262 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 896 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 4,122 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Sixty four people have died from the infection while 1,256 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2,846 positive cases of coronavirus. One hundred fifty one people have died from Covid-19 here while 624 have recovered.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2,770 on Sunday. The state has reported 65 fatalities, and 1,121 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 2,757 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1,341 recoveries and 29 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 2,487 in Uttar Pradesh. While 689 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 43 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1,525 positive Covid-19 patients and 441 cases of recovery. Thirty three people have died.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1,063 in state so far. Four hundred fifty eight people have made a recovery from the virus while 28 people have died from Covid-19.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 922 on Sunday. There have been 33 deaths and 151 recoveries in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 666. Eight people have died from the infection while 254 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 601 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths. Two hundred seventy one people have been cured and discharged.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 499 coronavirus cases on Sunday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 400 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 360 and 772 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 20 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen four deaths. Two hundred twenty seven people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 112 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 481 people have tested positive for coronavirus, four people have died while 107 patients have recovered. Odisha has 157 Covid-19 positive patients, 56 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 115 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 22 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 59 coronavirus patients, 39 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 33 have recovered. Assam has reported 43 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 32 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 43 cases of coronavirus and 36 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 88 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 17 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 16 have recovered.

Ladakh has 22 patients, 17 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported eight cases, five have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, have four cases, and two of them have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.