Covid-19 state tally: Numbers rise in Jammu and Kashmir, over 1,100 cases in Punjab

People maintain social distance while waiting in queue to get free essential grocery items by government, during a coronavirus lockdown in Jalandhar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 42,000-mark on Monday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 29,453 active coronavirus cases in the country, 11,706 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,373 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are inching towards the 13,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has close to 5,500 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 12,974 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 548 deaths so far while 2,115 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 5,428. While 190 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 1,042 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 4,549 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Sixty four people have died from the infection while 1,362 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2,846 positive cases of coronavirus. One hundred fifty six people have died from Covid-19 here while 798 have recovered.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2,886 on Monday. The state has reported 71 fatalities, and 1,356 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 3,023 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1,379 recoveries and 30 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 2,645 in Uttar Pradesh. While 754 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 43 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1,583 positive Covid-19 patients and 488 cases of recovery. Thirty three people have died.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1,082 in state so far. Four hundred ninety people have made a recovery from the virus while 29 people have died from Covid-19.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 963 on Monday. There have been 35 deaths and 151 recoveries in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 701. Eight people have died from the infection while 287 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 614 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths. Two hundred ninety three people have been cured and discharged.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 500 coronavirus cases on Monday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 401 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 442 and 1,102 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 21 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen five deaths. Two hundred forty five people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 117 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 503 people have tested positive for coronavirus, four people have died while 125 patients have recovered. Odisha has 162 Covid-19 positive patients, 56 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 115 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 22 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 60 coronavirus patients, 39 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 34 have recovered. Assam has reported 43 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 32 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 57 cases of coronavirus and 36 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 94 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 19 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 32 have recovered.

Ladakh has 41 patients, 17 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported eight cases, five have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, have 16 cases, and two of them have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.