Covid-19 state tally: Over 20,000 cases in Maharashtra, Tripura sees rise in patients

Salesmen at a chemist shop wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus. (PTI)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 60,000-mark on Sunday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 62,939. There are 41,472 active coronavirus cases in the country, 19,357 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,109 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have breached the 20,228-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has over 7,500 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 20228 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 779 deaths so far while 3800 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 7796. While 472 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 2091 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 6542 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 73 people have died from the infection while 2020 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 6535 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1824 recoveries and 44 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 3708 on Sunday. The state has reported 106 fatalities, and 2026 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 3614 positive cases of coronavirus. 215 people have died from Covid-19 here while 1676 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 3373 in Uttar Pradesh. While 1499 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 74 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1930 positive Covid-19 patients and 887 cases of recovery. 44 people have died.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 1786 on Sunday. There have been 171 deaths and 372 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1163 in state so far. 750 people have made a recovery from the virus while 30 people have died from Covid-19.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 836. 9 people have died from the infection while 368 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 794 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths. 386 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 675 and 1762 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 31 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 9 deaths. 290 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 157 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 505 coronavirus cases on Sunday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 485 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 591 people have tested positive for coronavirus, 5 people have died while 322 patients have recovered. Odisha has 294 Covid-19 positive patients, 63 have recovered while two people have died. Jharkhand has 156 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 78 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 67 coronavirus patients, 46 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 50 cases, 2 patients have died and 38 have recovered. Assam has reported 63 Covid-19 cases, two people have died while 34 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 59 cases of coronavirus and 43 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 169 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 24 have recovered, two people have died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 42 patients, 17 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 9 cases, 6 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 13 cases and one death, 10 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 134 cases, two patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, all patients have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.