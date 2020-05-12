Covid-19 state tally: Over 8,000 cases in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh breaches 3,500-mark

The Covid-19 tally in Gujarat, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 8541. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 70,000-mark on Tuesday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 70,756. There are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country, 22,454 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,293 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have breached the 23,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has over 8,500 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 23401 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 868 deaths so far while 4786 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 8541. While 513 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 2780 recoveries so far.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 8002 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 2051 recoveries and 53 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

As many as 7233 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Seventy-three people have died from the infection while 2129 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 3988 on Tuesday. The state has reported 113 fatalities, and 2264 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 3785 positive cases of coronavirus. Two hundred and twenty-one people have died from Covid-19 here while 1747 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 3573 in Uttar Pradesh. While 1758 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 80 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 2018 positive Covid-19 patients and 975 cases of recovery. Forty-five people have died.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 2063 on Tuesday. There have been 190 deaths and 499 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1275 in state so far. Eight hundred people have made a recovery from the virus while 30 people have died from Covid-19.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 879. Ten people have died from the infection while 427 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 862 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths. As many as 426 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 730 and 1877 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 31 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 11 deaths. Three hundred and thirty-seven have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 168 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 519 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 489 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 747 people have tested positive for coronavirus, six people have died while 365 patients have recovered. Odisha has 414 Covid-19 positive patients, 85 have recovered while three people have died. Jharkhand has 160 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 78 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 68 coronavirus patients, 46 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 59 cases, two patients have died and 39 have recovered. Assam has reported 65 Covid-19 cases, two people have died while 34 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 59 cases of coronavirus and 49 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 174 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 24 have recovered, two people have died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 42 patients, 21 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 12 cases, 6 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 13 cases and one death, 10 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 152 cases, two patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.