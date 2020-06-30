Covid-19 state tally: Tamil Nadu back in second position, Delhi crosses China’s count

Civic officials wearing protective suits conduct door-to-door thermal screening of the residents of Kurar area in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Malad in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Another big single-day spike of 18,522 cases took India’s Covid-19 tally past 5.6 lakh on Tuesday. However, the recovery rate of the country has improved further to 58.67 per cent.

Maharashtra is the table-topper and has added another 5,257 cases in its tally. The state’s recorded Covid-19 numbers are 1,69,883. It had recorded 5,257 cases on Monday. With state officials expecting a peak in July, the number of fresh cases is likely to rise further and the situation may become more difficult in the coming days.

National capital Delhi, meanwhile, added 2,084 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry update showed at 8 am on Tuesday. The infection tally in the national capital had already crossed the total number of Covid-19 cases in China on Monday.

Here’s a look at the statewise coronavirus situation across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 1,69,883 on Tuesday. Over 88,960 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 7,610 have died.

Tamil Nadu

It stands second in the list of states badly affected by the coronavirus disease with 86,224 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has witnessed 1,141 coronavirus fatalities while 47,749 have recovered.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 85,161 on Tuesday. As many as 56,235 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 2,680 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 31,938 on Tuesday. The state has seen 23,240 people recover from coronavirus while 1,827 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 22,828 while the number of recoveries has touched 15,506. The state’s death toll stands at 672.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 17,660 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 405 while 13,618 patients have recovered.

West Bengal

As many as 17,907 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 11,719 recover from coronavirus while 653 people have been killed.

Haryana

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 14,210 while the death toll stands at 232. Over 9,500 people have recovered from the contagion in Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh

Over 13,370 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. While the state death toll stands at 564, over 10,199 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

Telangana

The state stands at the tenth spot on the Covid-19 tally with 15,394 coronavirus cases. While 5,582 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 253 in the state.

Situation in other states

Karnataka has witnessed over 14,295 coronavirus cases till date while Andhra Pradesh has 13,891 Covid-19 patients. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar stand at 9,640, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 7,237. In Odisha, cases have jumped to 6,859 while Assam has reported 7,752 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 5,418, and the number of cases in Kerala is 4,189.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Mizoram, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. In states like Meghalaya, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have less than 100 Covid-19 cases. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have 203 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.