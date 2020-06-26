Covid-19 state tally: Tamil Nadu crosses 70,000-mark, Maharashtra adds another 4,841 cases in 24 hours

A health worker prepares to take Covid-19 test of a woman at a private hospital, in New Delhi on June 16. (AP File Photo)

India recorded another spike of 17,296 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The country’s tally now stands at 4,90,401. Among the states performing poorly is Maharashtra which saw 4,841 cases added to its burgeoning tally. The number of coronavirus disease cases in the state now stands at 1,47,741.

The other badly-affected states are Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Here’s a look at the worst affected states in the country

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 1,47,741 on Thursday. Over 77,453 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 6,931 have died.

Delhi

The national capital is the second worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 73,780 on Thursday. As many as 44,765 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 2,429 have succumbed to death.

Tamil Nadu

The state stands third on the tally with 70,977 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has witnessed 911 coronavirus fatalities while 39,999 have recovered.

Gujarat

The western Indian state of Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases rise to 29,520 on Thursday. The state has seen 21,498 people recover from coronavirus while 1,753 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally here has jumped to 20,193 while the number of recoveries has touched 13,119. The state’s death toll stands at 611.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 16,296 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 379 while 12,840 have recovered.

West Bengal

As many as 15,648 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 10,190 recover from coronavirus while 606 people have been killed.

Madhya Pradesh

Over 12,596 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. While the state death toll stands at 542, 9,619 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

Haryana

Nearly 12,463 have been reported to have been infected by coronavirus in Haryana while 198 have died. The number of Covid-19 recoveries in the state stands at 7,380.

Andhra Pradesh

The southern Indian state has 10,884 Covid-19 cases till date with 136 succumbing to death due to coronavirus. Over 4,988 people recovered from Covid-19 in the state so far.

Telangana and Karnataka recently witnessed their Covid-19 tallies jump beyond 10,000. While 11,364 people are affected by coronavirus in Telangana, Karnataka’s tally count stands at 10,560.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.