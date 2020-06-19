Covid-19 state tally: UP crosses 15,000-mark, recovered patients nearly thrice the number of active cases in Gujarat

A woman watches as healthcare workers check the temperature of residents of Dharavi slum in Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Reuters Photo)

Maharashtra continues to add to its grim tally of the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. On Friday, the number of coronavirus disease cases in the state reached 1,20,504, according to Union health ministry update.

Tamil Nadu, where the Covid-19 tally crossed the 50,000-mark on Thursday, added another 2,141 cases in the last 24 hours and the number of cases in the souther state has now reached 52,334.

National capital Delhi has 49,979 cases of Covid-19. Four hundred and fifty-six people were found infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital in a new testing programme involving quick-result kits across containment zones, where 7,040 samples were collected on Thursday.

However, the number of recovered cases in almost all the worst affected states has seen an increase. In fact, in Gujarat, the number of discharged patients is nearly thrice the number of active cases.

Worst-hit states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 1,20,504 on Friday. As many as 5,751 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 60,838 have recovered. The number of active cases in the state are 53,915.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 52,334 in the southern state. Six hundred twenty five people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 28,641 people have recovered. The number of active cases in the state are 23,068.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 49,979 on Friday, 21,341 patients have recovered here while 1,969 have died due to Covid-19. The number of active cases in Delhi are 26,669.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 25,601 on Friday. The state has seen 17,819 people recover from coronavirus while 1,591 people have died. The number of active cases in Gujarat is 6,191.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has reported 15,181 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 9,239 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 465. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh is 5,477.

Rising numbers

Madhya Pradesh saw its Covid-19 tally jump to 11,426 on Friday while in Rajasthan Covid-19 cases have increased to 13,857.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have zoomed to 12,735. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 7,025 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,518 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported 7,944 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana has 6,027 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has reached 5,555. Haryana has recorded 9,218 Covid-19 cases. In Odisha, cases stand at 4,512 while Assam has reported 4,777 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has reached 3,615.

States with less than 3,000 cases

States and Union territories where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500, include Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases. Arunachal Pradesh has 103 Covid-19 cases now.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.