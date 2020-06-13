Covid-19 state tally: West Bengal becomes 8th state with over 10,000 cases, more than 40k patients in Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus cases in the country have breached the 300,000 mark and show no signs of abating. With 308,993 total cases, India stands on the fourth spot globally among countries with the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Maharashtra set another grim milestone as the number of cases here crossed one lakh. Tamil Nadu, the state with second-highest number of Covid-19 cases, has seen the tally soar beyond 40,000.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 numbers.

Top five states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 101,141 on Saturday. As many as 3,717 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 47,796 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 40,698 in the southern state. Three hundred and sixty-seven people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 22,000 people have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 36,824 on Saturday, 13,398 patients have recovered here while 1,214 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 22,527 on Saturday. The state has seen 15,493 people recover from coronavirus while 1,415 people have died.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 12,068 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 8,898 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 272.

Other states

In Madhya Pradesh, Covid-19 tally has crossed 10,000 while Uttar Pradesh has seen Covid-19 cases jump beyond the 12,000-mark.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have zoomed beyond the 10,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 6,103 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 5,680 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported nearly 6,516 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana has over 4,484 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 4,700-mark. Haryana nears the 6,400-mark while Odisha and Assam have reported over 3,400 cases.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

States like Manipur, Chandigarh, Goa, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Mizoram have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.