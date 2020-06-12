Covid-19 state tally: West Bengal inches towards 10,000-mark, Maharashtra close to 1 lakh cases

Relatives of Covid-19 patients stand outside a coronavirus designated hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

In yet another spike - over 10,000 for the first time - the number of coronavirus disease cases in India reached 2,97,535 on Friday. But there are seven states where the situation is grim. These are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, the tally has crossed 97,000. It has outnumbered the total number of cases in China and is very close to Canada’s tally as well which is estimated at around 98,000.

Sixty nine districts in 13 states have case fatality rate (CFR) of five per cent or more against the national average of 2.90 per cent. These states have emerged as “issue of concern” for the Centre.

Here’s a look at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 numbers on Friday:

Top states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 97,648 on Friday. As many as 3,590 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 46,078 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 38,716 in the southern state. Three hundred forty nine people have died of Covid-19 in the state, 20,705 have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 34,687 on Friday, 12,731 patients have recovered here while 1,085 have died due to the coronavirus disease.

Gujarat

Next in the tally is Gujarat where the Covid-19 cases rose to 22,032 on Friday. The state has seen 15,101 people recover from coronavirus while 1,385 people have died.

Other states

Rajasthan has reported 11,838 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 8,775 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 265.

In Madhya Pradesh, Covid-19 tally has crossed 10,241 while Uttar Pradesh has seen Covid-19 cases jump 12,088.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 9,768. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 5,983 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 5,429 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported nearly 6,245 coronavirus cases, according to health ministry update at 8 am on Friday. Telangana has over 4,320 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 4,500-mark. Haryana nears the 6,000-mark while Odisha and Assam have reported over 3,000 cases.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tripura are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

States like Manipur, Goa, Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. The union territories of Chandigarh and Puducherry have also reported less than 500 Covid19 cases so far. Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases. However, Ladakh and Mizoram have crossed the 100 cases mark.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.