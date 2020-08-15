Covid-19 status check on Independence Day: Recovery rate at 71.7%, fatality rate at 1.94%

Very few people gathered at India Gate during the 74th Independence Day celebrations due to Covid 19 pandemic this year. (ANI Photo)

The national recovery rate from Coronavirus disease stands at 71.17% as India celebrates the 74th Independence Day. The country has also seen 57,381 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which is the highest figure for any single day.

Union health ministry data says 32 states and Union Territories have reported higher than 50% recovery rate, while 12 states/UTs have exceeded the national recovery rate of 71.17%, translating into 18,08,936 recoveries.

The development comes on a day when India registered 65,002 fresh cases, taking the Covid-19 tally past 25 lakh to reach 25,26,192, while the number of fatalities neared 50,000-mark with 996 deaths reported over the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 49,036, according to the Union health ministry data released on Saturday morning.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11, when the country registered 53,601 new infections.

The case fatality rate in the country has declined to 1.94 per cent. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had yesterday cited it as among the significant achievements of government’s containment strategy.

There are 6,68,220 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14. Of these, 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far. The government aims to be able to test up to 1 million people every day by the end of this month.

Of the total 49,036 deaths reported so far in the country, Maharashtra counts for the maximum with 19,427, followed by 5,514 in Tamil Nadu, 4,178 in Delhi, 3,717 in Karnataka, 2,746 in Gujarat, 2,475 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,335 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,319 in West Bengal and 1,081 in Madhya Pradesh. The fatality rate of under 2% is significant in this regard as the government’s containment strategy focuses on aggressive tracing, testing and isolating patients to ensure maximum number of lives are saved.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 and it has taken just 8 days to add another 5 lakh cases, however, the government has maintained that the high numbers of infections are a direct result of the increasing levels of testing in the country. The government also hopes that the numbers will begin to stabilize in about two months’ time.

Giving further hope to citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the country has made preparations for the mass production of Covid-19 vaccine once it is cleared by experts. Three vaccine candidates are currently in different stages of human trial in India.