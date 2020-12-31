Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Covid-19: Strict measures in place in Bengaluru ahead of New Year celebrations

Covid-19: Strict measures in place in Bengaluru ahead of New Year celebrations

Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 01:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru

In-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for residents and members respectively, without organising any special events. (AP)

Strict measures will be in place in the City and across Karnataka to restrict gathering of large number of people for New Year celebrations in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday.

The Minister said he had spoken to the Director General of Police and city police commissioner on the restrictions and guidelines they have issued for the state and the city and it has been decided to strictly implement them.

Unlike in the past, people would not be able to gather in large numbers in the city in areas like M G Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indira Nagar, among other places, as prohibitory orders are in place, he told reporters here.

“...Also, Deputy Commissioners of Police have been given the responsibility of controlling pubs and clubs that come under their respective jurisdictions,” he said.



The government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, special DJ dance programmes and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing.

Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out.

In-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for residents and members respectively, without organising any special events.

In Bengaluru city, the prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1, 2021.

The minister also said that directions have been issued to not to hold DJ events, parties and open air celebrations in cities like Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru and especially Bengaluru, and top police officials have been tasked with implementing it.

Bommai noted that festivals like Deepavali and Dasara are held in a simple way and urged the public to cooperate during the New Year also, considering the pandemic situation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
by Rezaul H Laskar
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
by Zia Haq
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

16 dead in blast in Yemen’s Aden airport, 60 injured
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Zomato’s 2020 rewind: From man who placed 1,380 orders to most ordered dish
by Sanya Budhiraja
Chinese court jails 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
14 more cases of new Covid-19 strain in India; 4 in Delhi
by HT Correspondents
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.