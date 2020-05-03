Covid-19: Students of Kota coaching institutes take train to Bihar

Sections
Updated: May 03, 2020 16:15 IST

By Aabshar H Quazi| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times Kota

Around 1,200 students from Bihar studying in Kota left for their home state on a special train amid cheers on Sunday. The Kota district collector, the police and other officials at the Kota railway state clapped to encourage the students who were stuck in the coaching hub due to the lockdown.

The special train having 24 coaches departed at noon, ferrying students of Begusarai zone of Bihar.

“...there was no problem in Kota as hostel keepers and coaching institutes ensured food and other requirements are met, but it was becoming difficult to stay away from families...,” said 17-year-old Shiksha Jain, a National Medical Entrance Examination aspirant.

But Ravi Raj (20), another coaching student, he was facing problems, including finding. “...but it is good that we are leaving for our homes.” He also said his coaching institute has many like him in arranging food.



Every year, about 150,000 students, after completion of their Class 10 and 12 exams visit Kota, where private coaching centres dot the streets teeming with engineering and medical aspirant

Social distancing norm was also followed on the train as only around 50 students were allowed in one coach.

Coaching institutes staff helped students in boarding the train, and provided food packets to the students.

Another special train for the Gaya railway zone will depart from Kota on Sunday night.

Lok Sabha speaker and Kota parliamentarian tweeted: “I have talked to the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and arranged one more train as I had received information of more students of Bihar who wants to return home. This additional Special train from Kota-Baroni (Begusarai) will leave from Kota railway station between 3 and 4 pm today.”

Kota additional district magistrate Narendra Gupta authorities made arrangements for an additional special train in view of the large number of students.

He said students of Bihar who were in Kota will return to their home state between May 3 and 6.

“Every day, two special trains would ferry around 1000-1200 students of Bihar,” he said.

While some states tried to evacuate their students from Kota before the Centre allowed the operation of special trains on Friday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said he would wait for relaxed federal guidelines. His stand drew criticism from the Opposition that accused the Bihar government of not helping the students. The administration, for its part, said it was only following home ministry orders prohibiting interstate travel.

