Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: Supreme Court wants doctors to be paid full wages, says violators to be punished

Covid-19: Supreme Court wants doctors to be paid full wages, says violators to be punished

The top court had said last week that the country cannot afford to have “dissatisfied soldiers” in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 11:57 IST

By Thomas Abraham | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Supreme Court order came on reports claiming that in many areas doctors are not being paid. (HT Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to issue directions to states and union territories for complying with payment of full wages to doctors and healthcare workers.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan directed the Centre to also issue direction to states to comply with providing accommodation to healthcare workers.

The court said that any doctors or healthcare worker involved with care and treatment of Covid-19 patients must be kept under quarantine for at least a week. It asked the health ministry to issue directions by Thursday.

The court also said that any violation by states will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).



The court has given a month’s time to the Centre for compliance after which the hearing will take place.

The top court had said last week that the country cannot afford to have “dissatisfied soldiers” in the war against the pandemic.

“In war, you do not make soldiers unhappy. Travel extra mile and channel some extra money to address their grievances. Country cannot afford to have dissatisfied soldiers in this war which is being fought against Corona,” the court had said during the hearing on June 12.

The bench also noted there are reports coming that in many areas doctors are not being paid.

“We saw a report that doctors went on strike. In Delhi, some doctors have not been paid for past three months. These are concerns that should have been taken care off. It should not require court intervention,” it had said.

On April 8, the apex court had observed that the doctors and medical staff are the “first line of defence of the country” in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic, and directed the Centre to ensure that appropriate PPEs are made available to them for treating coronavirus patients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Huge alligator snapping turtle weighing 65-pound gets a new home
Jun 17, 2020 12:20 IST
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with Chinese troops in critical condition: Report
Jun 17, 2020 12:25 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Insta following surges overnight
Jun 17, 2020 12:20 IST
HSBC revives plan to axe 35,000 jobs: Report
Jun 17, 2020 12:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.