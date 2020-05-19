Sections
Covid-19 suspect dies at quarantine centre in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garwal

Updated: May 19, 2020 02:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The man had returned from Faridabad last week, informed officials. (Representative image/HT Photo)

A 35-year-old suspected Covid-19 patient in Uttarakhand who was staying at a quarantine centre in Pauri Garhwal district died on Monday morning, said health officials. The man had returned from Faridabad last week, informed officials.

The man died two days after a 77-year-old woman suspected to be infected with Covid-19 died at a quarantine centre at the Rikhnikhal block of the district.

Manoj Bahukhandi, chief medical officer of Pauri Garhwal district, said the man has been quarantined at a centre in Birgana village of the district after he returned from Faridabad.

“The man was already suffering from asthma and chest related ailments, which seems to be the cause of the death however nothing can be said for sure till the post-mortem examination report is received. If doctors feel the need then his samples will be taken for Covid-19 testing also,” said Bahukhandi.



Officials said that two more people have been isolated at a hospital who stayed with the man. On Saturday, a 77-year-old woman who had been suffering from bronchitis and hypertension had died at a quarantine center in Rikhnikhal of the district.

“The woman was quite old and did not show any symptoms similar to that of coronavirus, but as per protocol, she had been quarantined at a center in the block. She had been suffering from bronchitis and hypertension, but did not show any Covid-19 symptoms,” the chief medical officer had said. The woman was not tested for COVID-19 said the senior medical official.

In April, two suspected Covid-19 patients had died in Government Doon Medical College Hospital.

