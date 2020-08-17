Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases

Sections
Maharashtra has added one lakh cases of Covid-19 in nine days since August 8.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New delhi

A total of 32,06,248 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far in Maharashtra, (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 6-lakh mark on Monday with the addition of 8,493 fresh cases, the state health department said.

Maharashtra’s tally now stands 6,04,358. The state has added one lakh cases since August 8 when the tally crossed the 5-lakh mark.

Out of the 8,493 new cases of Covdi-19, 753 were from Mumbai where the tally has gone up to 1,29,479.

Monday’s number of new cases is one of few instances this month when the count has stayed in four figures. On most days it has been above 11,000 cases.



The death toll in the pandemic in the state climbed to 20,265 with 228 casualties on Monday. Forty of the casualties were in Mumbai where the death toll mounted to 7,173.

A total of 11,391 people were released from hospitals on Monday taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 4,28,514.

A total of 32,06,248 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far in Maharashtra, the health department said.

