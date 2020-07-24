Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 testing increased six-fold in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city

Covid-19 testing increased six-fold in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city

The city has recorded over 9,000 cases of coronavirus so far.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:41 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Aurangabad

“Before the lockdown on July 9, we were sending 700 to 800 swabs for testing per day, of which 150 to 200 persons tested positive for the infection,” the civic chief said. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo. Representative image)

Covid-19 testing in Aurangabad city has increased six-fold and the nine-day lockdown was used aggressively for detection of cases, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar said on Friday.

The city has recorded over 9,000 cases of coronavirus so far.

“Before the lockdown on July 9, we were sending 700 to 800 swabs for testing per day, of which 150 to 200 persons tested positive for the infection,” the civic chief said.

During the nine-day lockdown, testing was ramped up to 5,000 samples per day, of which 250 to 280 persons tested positive, he said, adding that the aggressive testing had helped in early detection of cases.



As of Thursday, nearly 9,300 cases were recorded in the city, Kumar said.

The doubling rate in the city has improved to 31 days from earlier 19 days recorded in June, he added.

At least 12 health teams were stationed at the entry points of the city, while two were deployed at the railway station, the civic chief said, adding that the number will be increased to 21 next month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana man arrested for killing his five children in last four years: Police
Jul 24, 2020 15:33 IST
Must follow CPCB norms for disposal of biomedical waste: HC to govt
Jul 24, 2020 15:26 IST
Lucky to get work in such a tough phase: Vidisha Srivastava
Jul 24, 2020 15:26 IST
The top 10 books in the Indian English market for the week ending 18th July
Jul 24, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.