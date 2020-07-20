Sections
Covid-19 testing made mandatory for 10% of workers in Haridwar industrial units

For effective reining in and containment of coronavirus pandemic, 100 containment zones have also been announced in sensitive areas where Covid-19 cases have been detected.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 18:16 IST

By Sandeep Rawat | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Haridwar

A health worker uses an infrared thermometer thermal screen a man during swab sample collection for coronavirus testing at Sukhrali Enclave near Shiv temple, in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo )

Authorities in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar said on Monday all industrial units will have to ensure at least 10% of its employees are tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after more than 220 cases were detected from a single unit at the SIIDCUL industrial hub.

C Ravi Shankar, Haridwar’s district magistrate, ordered all the industrial units to mandatorily test minimum 10% capacity of its total strength of employees as the number of Covid-19 cases have spiked in the last one week.

Shankar said he has also issued instructions that details of sampling and report results be instantly shared with the Covid-19 nodal officer and adequate arrangements for social distancing and sanitisation be put in place.

The district administration has also formed 30 response teams to control community spread in all development blocks and municipal civic areas of the district.



“For contact tracing, 30 city and village response teams have been formed. As of now, there are a total of 168 personnel bifurcated into 58 teams for contact tracing related work. Directives have also been given to VRT-CRT nodal officer for wide contact tracing in the district,” Shankar said.

Chief medical officer Haridwar Dr Sambhu Kumar Jha said that elaborate arrangements are being made for mass-scale testing of industrial employees in the district.

Approximately 18,500 samples have been taken in the district till date with 640 testing positive for the coronavirus disease so far.

