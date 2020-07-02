‘Covid-19 tests in India to soon touch 1 crore-mark’: Government

The government announced a significant step on Wednesday through which Covid-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Many steps have been taken to enhance coronavirus testing in the country and remove bottlenecks as a result of which, the total number of Covid-19 tests in India will soon touch the one crore-mark, the government said on Thursday.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that six lakhs people have contracted coronavirus in a country which has over 135 crore people.

“Out of these 6 lakh people, 3 lakh 60 thousand people have recovered and gone home. Most of the patients are in a position to recover and go home. The death rate is the lowest in the world at 2.94 percent. There is nothing to panic,” he said on Thursday.

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has reached almost 60 percent and the doubling rate has reached 21-22 days, the minister added.

The government announced a significant step on Wednesday through which Covid-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner and not exclusively by a government doctor. The move will ensure more testing of people for coronavirus.

According to the government data, 90,56,173 tests have been conducted through diagnostic testing network so far across India. There are 1,065 testing labs across the country - 768 in the public sector and 297 in private labs.

As many as 2,29,588 people got tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the government said.

The officials of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the daily testing capacity is also growing rapidly across the country, adding that it was around 1.5 lakh per day on May 25 and has gone up to more than three lakh per day now.

The Centre has strongly advised states and Union Territories to take immediate steps to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private ones, to prescribe Covid-19 test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per the ICMR guidelines.

