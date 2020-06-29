Covid-19: Thane city to go under complete lockdown for 10 days from July 2
Lockdown in Thane: All shops, except those selling milk and medicines, will be shut during the lockdown.
Thane civic and police authorities have decided to put the city under complete lockdown from Thursday (July 2) for the next 10 days in a bid to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.
All shops, except those selling milk and medicines, will be shut during the lockdown.
The decision to impose a city-wide lockdown was taken following a meeting between Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and police authorities on Monday.
“A complete lockdown will be announced in Thane for the next 10 days from July 2. A notification in this regard will be issued soon,” Thane Police tweeted.
Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said: “Only chemist stores, milk delivery, healthcare, and police department will be functional during the 10-day lockdown in Thane. All other shops will be shut from July 2.”
Thane has reported 8,168 Covid-19 positive cases, including 277 deaths, to date.
There has been a spike in the viral outbreak because of the easing of lockdown restrictions as part of the Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again campaign that started on June 3.