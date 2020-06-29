Sections
Covid-19: Thane city to go under complete lockdown for 10 days from July 2

Lockdown in Thane: All shops, except those selling milk and medicines, will be shut during the lockdown.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:36 IST

By Megha Pol, Hindustan Times Thane

Thane has reported 8,168 Covid-19 positive cases, including 277 deaths, to date. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Thane civic and police authorities have decided to put the city under complete lockdown from Thursday (July 2) for the next 10 days in a bid to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

All shops, except those selling milk and medicines, will be shut during the lockdown.

The decision to impose a city-wide lockdown was taken following a meeting between Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and police authorities on Monday.

“A complete lockdown will be announced in Thane for the next 10 days from July 2. A notification in this regard will be issued soon,” Thane Police tweeted.



Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said: “Only chemist stores, milk delivery, healthcare, and police department will be functional during the 10-day lockdown in Thane. All other shops will be shut from July 2.”

Thane has reported 8,168 Covid-19 positive cases, including 277 deaths, to date.

There has been a spike in the viral outbreak because of the easing of lockdown restrictions as part of the Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again campaign that started on June 3.

