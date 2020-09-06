Covid-19 toll in India crosses 70k-mark

India has recorded over 1,000 deaths a day due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for four days in a row. (HT Photo)

India has recorded over 1,000 deaths a day due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for four days in a row, with the country’s toll crossing the 70,000 mark (70,626 to be exact) as of Saturday.

With the increase in testing to over a million tests conducted every day across the country, the number of cases is also on the rise. Over 80,000 new cases have been reported each day for the last five days.

At the same time, the number of recoveries a day has crossed the 70,000-mark.

Also Read: Covid-19 updates: India’s daily tally crosses record 90,000, toll at 70,626

“Responsive, collaborative and effective measures right from early identification through aggressive testing to efficient tracking and comprehensive Treatment have collectively led to these encouraging outcomes,” the Union health ministry said.

The health ministry has been engaging with the states and Union Territories reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases, have a higher case load or are reporting a higher mortality.

The Centre has asked Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka to focus on aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and bring down the mortality.

The three states account for 46% of the total active cases in the country in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 22% of the active cases.

Also Read: No Qawwali nights or sitting in the courtyard as Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens amid Covid-19

These states together account for 52% of all the deaths reported in the country over the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra accounting for 35% of the deaths.

The states have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management to lower fatality and save lives along with efficient monitoring at various levels.

The districts of concern in Maharashtra are Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara and Palghar.

In Andhra Pradesh, Prakasam and Chittoor have been highlighted as districts of concern with the Union government asking the state to monitor facility-wise deaths every day, strengthen hospital facilities, increase the number of ICUs and oxygen beds, and efficient clinical management.

In Karnataka, the districts of Koppal, Mysuru, Davangere and Bellari are advised to optimally utilise RT-PCR testing facilities, to strengthen their door to door active case search and to protect their healthcare workers.