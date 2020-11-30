Covid-19: Train vaccinators from among health workers on priority, Centre tells states

As part of the exercise to create a database of healthcare workers who would be given Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shots on priority in the first phase of vaccination next year, the Centre has directed states to create a sub-set of healthcare workers from the group who can also be utilised as vaccinators.

Union ministry of health and family welfare has written to all states and Union Territories to identify such people to utilise them during the mass Covid-19 vaccination drive. The information on these people will be digitally fed in the common database on national immunisation programme-related activities.

“As you are aware, Government of India has initiated preparations for introduction of Covid-19 vaccine, upon its availability. As part of the preparations, one of the activities is creation of database of health care workers (HCWs) who will be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine. This database of HCWs is to be uploaded on Covid-19 vaccine intelligence network (CoVIN),” read the letter sent by Vandana Gurnani, additional secretary, Union ministry of health.

“In this regard, it is reiterated that the potential vaccinators among the HCWs need to be identified for support during the Covid-19vaccination drive..,” the letter further read.

The health ministry has formed a list of categories who would qualify as potential vaccinators and will be trained accordingly. Among the categories defined by the experts are MBBS doctors, BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) doctors, staff nurses (those who have BSc. Nursing), Auxillary Nurse Midwives of different grades, pharmacists, those students who are interning during their MBBS course, and also BDS (dentists) interns.

These people will be considered for administering Covid-19 vaccine, provided that they are actively involved in day-to-day provision of clinical care to patients and have experience in administering injections through intramascular (into a muscle), intradermal (superficial injection), and subcutaneous (into the skin) routes.

The Centre is preparing to vaccinate at least 250-300 million people, including healthcare and frontline workers, against Covid-19 in the first phase by July next year. Of the 300 million people, close to 30 million are Corona warriors involved in outbreak management in the country.

Apart from them, people above 65 years of age, and those between 50 and 65 years of age, and people who are 50 years and less but suffering from comorbidities form a part of the government’s priority list.

All states are gearing up for the mass vaccination drive that is likely to start by either January or February next year.