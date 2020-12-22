Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: Here’s all about mucormycosis

Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: Here’s all about mucormycosis

Last week, doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also found multiple cases in recovering coronavirus patients, who were diagnosed with the deadly fungal infection. They said nearly half of them lost their eyesight.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wait in queues for their thermal scanning before entering a market in Ahmedabad in this file photo. (PTI)

Gujarat has issued an advisory after some patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state were found infected with mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection, which has an overall “mortality rate of 50%”. In its advisory to doctors and health officials, the state’s health department has said that mucormycosis infects people with a weak immune system and those with other existing illnesses. The department said the advisory is being issued after some Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad and Rajkot were found infected with mucormycosis.

Last week, doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also found multiple cases in recovering coronavirus disease patients, who were diagnosed with the deadly fungal infection. They said nearly half of them lost their eyesight.

Also read | Scientists urge concern, not alarm over new virus strains

This alarming affliction, although rare, is not new. Black Fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, and ICU and immunodeficient individuals in the past. However, it is the rapid increase in the numbers seen in unsuspected recovering Covid-19 patients that is causing the grave concern, the hospital said in a statement.



Here is all about mucormycosis:

1. It is a “serious but rare infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes”.

2. Mucormycosis most commonly affects the sinuses or lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air, or the skin after the fungus enters through a cut, burn or other types of skin injury. According to the advisory, it can occur in any part of the body.

3. It said though the “overall mortality rate is around 50 per cent”, early identification and treatment can lead to a better outcome.

Also read | What we know about the new Covid-19 strain so far

4. According to the advisory, people with diabetes or cancer, those who underwent organ transplant, stem cell transplant or people with too much iron in their body are at a greater risk of contracting this infection.

5. Mucormycosis “cannot spread between people or between people and animals”. “People get mucormycosis through contact with fungal spores in the environment,” it said.

6. The advisory recommended some preventive measures, like wearing N95 masks but said they “have not been proven to prevent mucormycosis”.

7. People should also avoid direct contact with a lot of dust, wear shoes, long pants and gloves while handling soil or moss, and clean skin injuries well with soap and water.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
by Anirudh Bhattacharyya
US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
by Shishir Gupta
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
by Rezaul H Laskar
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Loneliness could worsen as Covid-19 disrupts Christmas
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Will BJP leaders quit if party fails to get 200 seats in WB, asks Prashant Kishor
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.