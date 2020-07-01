Covid-19: Tripura announces one-year upper age limit relaxation for govt jobs

Sections
Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:36 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman,

Agartala: The Tripura government has relaxed the upper age limit by one year for candidates aspiring for various government posts, whose recruitments were stalled due to the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The current upper age limit for candidates appearing for government jobs is 40 years.

“ Happy to share that our government has decided to give one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for all categories of candidates for direct recruitment of various posts to be advertised by various departments, TPSC (Tripura Public Service Commissions), PSUs (Public Service Undertakings) and state govt organisations. The decision has been taken following the Covid-19 pandemic. The relaxation will take place as a one-time measure. A memorandum will soon be issued in this regard,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on a social media post.

State law minister Ratan Lal Nath said: “Tripura is the only one to have decided to give one-time relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates appearing for the direct recruitment process. It will remain in force till December 31 since the date of issue of the notification.”



The student wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), recently demanded that the CM give the upper age limit relaxation for candidates aspiring for government jobs.

“We are thankful to the CM for giving the one-time relaxation in the upper age limit for government job aspirants,” said Rupam Datta, organising secretary, ABVP, Tripura.

